WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

The Northern View
National Indigenous Peoples Day held June 21, coincides with the longest day of the year
Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 Ridley Island fire
Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office
An unknown substance sent five employees to hospital at Prince Rupert’s container terminal
Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast
Charles Hays celebrates Mel Bishop’s induction into hall of fame
Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading
The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice
The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’
Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018
Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed
Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke
The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades
Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity
Upbeat tunes can make HIIT exercise more enjoyable, easier for less-active individuals
Hughes expected to go No. 1 overall; Canucks have 10th pick
