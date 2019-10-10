WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday? (File photo) File photo

WEB POLL: Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think


Background:

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday, according to a Research Co. poll released Thursday.

An online poll of 1,000 adults in Canada last month found 58 per cent agree with making voting day a holiday, while 32 per cent are against the idea and 11 per cent are undecided.

Millennial Canadians were the most in favour of making it a federal holiday at 72 per cent, while Generation X were only 57 per cent in favour and boomers were the least agreeable at 48 per cent.

The survey suggests most Canadians – 62 per cent – think voting should be mandatory, while 29 per cent disagree and nine per cent are undecided.

The survey also looked at people’s views on candidate participation in debates. Sixty-nine per cent of Canadians thought it should be mandatory for candidates to participate in at least one debate in their riding, while 18 per cent did not, and 13 per cent were undecided.

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday; what does Prince Rupert think

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

