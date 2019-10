The City of Prince Rupert is footing the bill for armed RCMP officers at Alaska ferry terminal

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) restored a pair of round trips between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan — one in Oct. and one during the last week of Nov.

The City of Prince Rupert will pay for its officers to be present for the two scheduled trips, but beyond that is yet to be determined, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) communications director Meadow Bailey.

