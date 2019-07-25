WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road before residential streets?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?

It’s smooth sailing now on Wantage Road after being deemed one of the worst streets in the city and undergoing repaving in July 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)



Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road before residential streets?

READ MORE: Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

