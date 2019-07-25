WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road before residential streets?

The Northern View
14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?
Ray-Mont Logistics and CN Rail collaborating to improve pellet bagging efficiency
Hülsen is leading the way in paramedicine for Prince Rupert
Conrad, Roosevelt, and Prince Rupert Middle School will see new faces come Aug. 1
Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”
Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland
The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence
As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature
Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand
Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.
More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986
Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party
Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake
Cow parsnip, a native plant to Prince Rupert, and giant hogweed cause adverse reactions to the skin
