It’s smooth sailing now on Wantage Road after being deemed one of the worst streets in the city and undergoing repaving in July 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road before residential streets?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?


READ MORE: Smooth sailing expected on 14 major roads in Prince Rupert by end of summer

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution
Next story
COCULLO: Let the girls play

Just Posted

New plastic pellet export facility to be built at Prince Rupert Port

Ray-Mont Logistics and CN Rail collaborating to improve pellet bagging efficiency

Heart of Our City: Cay Hülsen is integrating health care into the community

Hülsen is leading the way in paramedicine for Prince Rupert

School District 52 shuffles vice-principals for 2019-2020 academic year

Conrad, Roosevelt, and Prince Rupert Middle School will see new faces come Aug. 1

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

MVP of the Week: Ashleigh Lockhart

Rupert runner completes her first marathon at Totem to Totem race

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Most Read