WEB POLL: Do you agree or disagree with the council of Port Edward’s decision to deny financial assistance for the feral cats?

The Northern View
Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
A resident asked council for $2,400 to spay, neuter, and care for three feral cats in a colony of 20
Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
“The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert” makes long awaited move to its new home
Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error
Students with Ecotrust Canada’s North Coast Innovation Lab showcase their work at Lester Centre
Naikun Wind Energy Group announced partnership with major offshore wind development company
Auditions set to take place at the end of October
Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens with ceremony in Langford
A resident asked council for $2,400 to spay, neuter, and care for three feral cats in a colony of 20
More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut
It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30
The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack
The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.
Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries
Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute
The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online
Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error
“The Quilt of Belonging to Prince Rupert” makes long awaited move to its new home
Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017
Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel
Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill
The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online
Advertising group True North Strong & Free Advertising Corp. paid for the billboards