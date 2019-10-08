In the summer I wrote a letter to the Park service, with a copy to The Northern View , about wheelchair access at Diana lake. I am pleased to report that the Park service has done work on this so that anyone with a disability permit can drive up to the area where the wheelchair bathrooms are. Wheelchair users can use Diana lake! Super exciting! I can’t wait for the summer weather next year. Emma Kivisild

Update from Kivisild: A letter went a long way for users of Diana Lake

Emma Kivisild can enjoy some fun in the sun, accessibly, next summer

In the summer I wrote a letter to the Park service, with a copy to The Northern View, about wheelchair access at Diana lake. I am pleased to report that the Park service has done work on this so that anyone with a disability permit can drive up to the area where the wheelchair bathrooms are. Wheelchair users can use Diana lake!

Super exciting! I can’t wait for the summer weather next year.

Emma Kivisild

READ KIVISILD’S LETTER: Make Diana Lake accessible for everybody

Newsroom General:
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Wheelchair users can use Diana lake! (photo Emma Kivisild)

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

Just Posted

Update from Kivisild: A letter went a long way for users of Diana Lake

Emma Kivisild can enjoy some fun in the sun, accessibly, next summer

WATCH: #newspapersmatter to other newspapers. Meet the other two-thirds of our regional team and of course Nellie the gecko

Meet the faces from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat that appear in your weekly paper

EDITORIAL: Is researched, reasoned journalism the next endangered species?

#Newspapersmatter now more than ever: “In print that privacy is yours to keep”

LETTER: “We need to compare apple to apples,” MLA Rice responds to teachers’ rally

On Sept. 30 Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union held an information rally outside Rice’s office

Weasely weekend workshop comes to Prince Rupert

Artist guild Easel Weasels welcome a special artist for their bi-annual brush up

Rupert Rampage kicks off National Newspaper Week with a special contest for you

Rampage tickets can be yours!

Newspapers matter reason 55: No fake news. Here’s how to spot fake news online

For National Newspaper Week we want to help our reader spot fake news. #NewspapersMatter

B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Police say there’s nothing suspicious about the case and foul play isn’t suspected

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

City of Terrace lobbies province for LNG impacts relief

Issue brought up at municipal convention in Vancouver

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Most Read