Update from Kivisild: A letter went a long way for users of Diana Lake

Emma Kivisild can enjoy some fun in the sun, accessibly, next summer

In the summer I wrote a letter to the Park service, with a copy to The Northern View , about wheelchair access at Diana lake. I am pleased to report that the Park service has done work on this so that anyone with a disability permit can drive up to the area where the wheelchair bathrooms are. Wheelchair users can use Diana lake! Super exciting! I can’t wait for the summer weather next year. Emma Kivisild

