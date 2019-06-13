Shannon Lough reporting on the salmon fishery on the Skeena River in 2018. (Chelsey Ellis photography)

This Prince Rupert editor is signing off

Reflections on moving to B.C’s North Coast, choosing to stay, and 3.5 years of community reporting

Four years ago, I was living in a brand new suburb on the outskirts of Ottawa driving or bussing in and out of the city for work.

I’d caused a fuss with the chief bylaw officer over planting an edible garden, and the ski hill was too far for my liking.

I wasn’t in the right place, and felt that I needed to go north. Then I saw a posting in Canada’s journalism job board for Prince Rupert. I brought a GPS to help navigate me to the North Coast, but once I reached Smithers my new publisher messaged me and said, “If you hit the ocean, you’ve gone too far.” I haven’t used my GPS since.

It was dark when I drove through the slush along the Skeena Highway, to the rain on Kaien Island.

Shannon Lough, editor, The Northern View. (Chelsey Ellis photography)

My first memories of the city were of a giant Moby Dick mural, Winterfest in the courtyard, someone asking me at the grocery store if I was new, a chili cook-off at the Wheelhouse that led to a night of Settlers of Catan and friends.

I wanted to work in a community where I could make a difference by sharing the stories of the people who live there, and keeping them informed on their elected governments, policy and economic development. When I first started at the newspaper, I wanted to use my multimedia background to add to the stories the Northern View was sharing. My timing was perfect. Black Press Media was also transitioning into the digital platform.

I’m proud of this newspaper. We’ve created more than 950 videos in the past three and a half years, and that includes podcasts and award-winning material. I’ve worked with other journalists who were more like members of a team, and sometimes like family, reporting together at all hours to keep our community informed on what is happening right here and now.

Being the editor of this newspaper has been a labour of love.

I thank every person who has taken the time to speak with me, and for every reader who has taken the time to pick up our weekly newspaper, or browse through articles and videos online.

All of this has been for you.

In return, I ask that you continue to support us, and know that we put more than our words on a page. We use our journalistic principles, judgement, we reach out to mentors, and draw upon lessons from university or college on how to do our job that strives to be fair, balanced and accurate.

As penned by the Washington Post president and publisher, Philip Graham, we are writing the first rough draft of history for Prince Rupert.

From Hammy the deer, to Tanny and Hanny the goats, a totem pole raising on Lelu Island, and giving a World War II veteran the burial he deserves next to his beloved wife, I have written a few rough drafts of history on my own.

This is my last week at The Northern View before I move onto a new role as communications and fundraising manager with Ecotrust Canada in Prince Rupert. It’s time to pass the torch, but I’m not leaving this town, there is still much to do.

READ MORE: The Last Post Part 3: The final chapter

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wearing thin

Just Posted

This Prince Rupert editor is signing off

Reflections on moving to B.C’s North Coast, choosing to stay, and 3.5 years of community reporting

Pizzeria replacing Zorba’s Taverna at the end of the month

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

Ridley Island burn trial continues, thoroughness of conservationist’s investigation questioned

Prince Rupert Port Authority faces four environmental charges for 2017 fire

Asbestos caution tape around water main break is a false alarm

The break occurred on land managed by M’akola Housing Society in Prince Rupert

Port Edward council updates on wolf attacks and work camp lease extended

Mayor Knut Bjorndal raises concern, at June 11 council, over dumping in slough

Blaze consumes homes on Third Avenue West

Prince Rupert fire crews continue to battle the fire as it encroaches on the Pacific Inn

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

Most Read