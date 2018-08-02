The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

It’s time to tell Prince Rupert who’s the best. The Northern View Reader’s Choice is now available online!

Fill out the 2018 edition by noon on Sept. 7, online or in person at 737 Fraser Street.

RULES:

1. Only one entry per name. Multiple entries will be discarded.

2. Maximum of three (3) entry forms dropped off by one person.

3. All entries must include a name and phone number. Entries submitted without a name and phone number will be discarded.

4. Entries must have at least 20 categories filled out to be valid. Any entry with less than 20 categories filled out will be discarded.

5. No photocopied or faxed entries will be accepted.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 28.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
LETTER: Grateful tourist who had many help return her stolen bag

Standoff suspect remains in Prince George court

Gregory Donders’s lawyer asks to adjourn case to see his client facing ‘serious charges’

Northwest fire ban starts Friday

Campfires and other open burning is prohibited starting noon ahead of the long weekend.

Muralist back in Prince Rupert to touch up water damaged wall

Nanaimo artist Jeff King is working on his first mural, a whale tail in Cow Bay

Shovels in the ground for Port Edward’s seniors housing

Minister of municipal affairs and housing, Selina Robinson, announced the build of 16 units

Prince Rupert to receive 64 international college students this fall

Coast Mountain College campuses in Terrace, Prince Rupert and Smithers to get bulk of students

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

Breaking: RCMP close street as man barricades himself in Kamloops Denny’s

Kamloops Mounties close 500-block of Columbia Street; person barricaded in business.

Ontario paramedics charged in 2017 death of Good Samaritan

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot after he tried to help an older man who was being accosted by two men outside his mosque.

Wildfires scorching homes, land – and California’s budget

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling fires with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Tesla burns $739.5 million in cash on way to record 2Q loss

Tesla’s second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars.

White House: Trump’s tweet about Russia probe was an opinion

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders scrambled to explain that Trump’s tweet Wednesday was “not an order”.

Day after plane crash escape in Mexico, survivors resume travel

Authorities said there were no fatalities among the 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the Embraer 190 jet that crashed Tuesday.

Shovel Lake wildfire grows to 5,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire has seen substantial growth in the last 24… Continue reading

