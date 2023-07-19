The Nature Nut

Magenta paintbrushes (Castilleja parviflora). Common red paintbrush (Castilleja miniata).

If you get a chance to get up into the subalpine and alpine meadows, the flowers are blooming, and the paintbrushes are putting on a colourful display. While there is often a wide range of colours of paintbrush flowers suggesting many different species, there may only be three true species in the mountains around here.

Paintbrush flowers are unusual as they do not have showy petals, but rather it is the leafy bracts surrounding the flowers that are coloured much like a brush that has been dipped in a paint pot. The flowers themselves containing the male and female sexual structures are bright green, pointed tubes with two lips, hidden in among the showy bracts. They are designed for pollination by long-tongued bees and hummingbirds.

My favourite species is the magenta paintbrush (Castilleja parviflora). The bracts can be rose-pink, magenta, crimson or even white and the whole plant is smaller than the other paintbrushes.

Also present is the well-known scarlet or common red paintbrush (Castilleja miniata) whose flower bracts are bright red or scarlet to orange. Castilleja unalaschcencis (Unalaska paintbrush) with greenish yellow to bright yellow bracts may also be present.

Paintbrush plants can make their own food but are partial parasites as their roots are connected to the roots of other ‘host’ plants from which they suck out extra nutrients.

More than likely you will be a bit overwhelmed at the wide range of colours when trying to decide which species you are looking at. That is because red paintbrush hybridizes freely with the Unalaska paintbrush (and other species in other areas) producing hybrid swarms in a wide range of colours from red through orange to yellow and everything in between.

Determining who the parental types are is extremely difficult, so just enjoy the magnificent display. More information is available in Alpine Plants of British Columbia, by Pojar and MacKinnon.



