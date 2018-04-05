Streeter: What should be done about the fallen cherry trees?

Federal government was responsible for having historic cherry trees chopped in Prince Rupert

”I think the whole thing was overblown. People need to chill out.” Benjamin Punnett

“I do think they should be recognized. Plant new ones or have a monument to remember those trees.” Charlie Byers

“In righteousness, they should replace them. If they weren’t in the way, then replace them.” Clyde Williams