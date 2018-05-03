Streeter: What do you think of B.C. hiring new conservation officers, but none in Prince Rupert?

We asked Rupertites what they thought about not having a conservation officer based in the city

“It’s unfair. I think we should have one.” Karlene Campbell

“RCMP are not very readily trained to approach that situation. I think a conservation officer should be assigned to Prince Rupert.” Emmett Hague

“It is an issue because the RCMP don’t always know how to deal with things like that.” Jeff Dewit