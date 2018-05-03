Streeter: What do you think of B.C. hiring new conservation officers, but none in Prince Rupert?

We asked Rupertites what they thought about not having a conservation officer based in the city

“It’s unfair. I think we should have one.” Karlene Campbell

“RCMP are not very readily trained to approach that situation. I think a conservation officer should be assigned to Prince Rupert.” Emmett Hague

“It is an issue because the RCMP don’t always know how to deal with things like that.” Jeff Dewit

“We should get one. We have bears, wolves, cougars, lots of wildlife. We should have one for the ammount of people we have and the size of the city.” Tom Sweet

