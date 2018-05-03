Streeter: What do you think of B.C. hiring new conservation officers, but none in Prince Rupert?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
We asked Rupertites what they thought about not having a conservation officer based in the city
Every year, paddlers make the pilgrimage to see the spring flowers on Digby Island
Richard Wong brought a group of Chinese dancers to mark the 100th anniversary of West End restaurant
Northern View picks up two gold awards, one bronze for digital storytelling at the Ma Murray Awards
Xin Shanghai had finished unloading its cargo at Fairview Container Terminal when it was hit
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier
Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety
Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George
Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges
Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders
Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history
Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction
A response to DFO’s management of the West Coast’s fisheries
