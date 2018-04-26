STREETER: What did you do for Earth Day?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
We asked residents in Prince Rupert what they did for the earth on the weekend
Cpl. Jeff Easingwood’s next appearance will be June 6 2018
Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary purchased two $25,000 machines for the community
Ranking doesn’t reflect areas where students are strong, says School District 52 superintendent
The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories
Prince Rupert police files from April 16-22
Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96
Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder
Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday
Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop
Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough
Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus
People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.
