STREETER: What did you do for Earth Day?

We asked residents in Prince Rupert what they did for the earth on the weekend


“We changed the lightbulbs this morning, and we recycle.” Luy Hulsen, Mona Troberg, and Max

“I’m out enjoying the sun and hail” Bryn Letham

“I save water and natural resources, and use the sun to save electricity.” Happy Wang

