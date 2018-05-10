Streeter: What are you most looking forward to about this years dance competition?

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
We asked participants in the BC annual dance competition how they felt about taking part
Prince Rupert public can’t keep off revitalized Mckay Street Park, Mariners Park, Rushbrook Trail
Watch the video where only half of the Prince Rupert Northern View team received the alert
The leagues intermediate division got its first taste of pitching May 6
Prince Rupert police files from May 1 to 8
Salmon closures on the Skeena, Relay for Life and an interview with a North Coast baseball coach
Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy
The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today
“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.
President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year
Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year
Water from the Similkameen River forced the closure of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley
Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.
AlertReady tested its mobile alarm across Canada on May 9
