Streeter of the Week: Will you submit a law to Nathan Cullen's Create Your Canada contest?

Create Your Canada is open to Cullen’s riding until fall 2018

“It would be interesting. If I think a little more about it, I would.” Kristen Daniels

“I hadn’t heard about it until now.” Christina Nelson

“I think we need to prohibit any profanity on the streets…We should try to wipe that off the streets federally.” Joshua Comeau

“My concern always is for people who are living in poverty. I’d like to see changes in a federal law. I’d like to see more subsidized housing and more care for the homeless and the mentally ill. I’d like to see First Nations people that are coming out of their villages and moving into urban areas have affordable housing.” Marie Martin

