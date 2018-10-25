Streeter: How do you feel about the results of this past week’s election?

nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
We walked the streets and found out what North Coast residents thought of the recent election
Part Three of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.
Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season
VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18
Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase
Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union
Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
James Ruscitti is serving a life sentence for the 1996 execution-style slayings of his adoptive parents, his brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend and a boarder who lived in their home.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.
Thousands of Central American migrants renewed their march to the United States on Wednesday, setting out before dawn with more than 1,000 miles still before them.
The world’s agriculture producers are not growing enough fruits and vegetables to feed the global population a healthy diet, according to new Canadian-led research.
Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees
On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect
“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said
Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain
A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends
The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.
Darcy Hickey bought the $1-million ticket back in July, and it had been sitting in an envelope