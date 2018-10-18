Streeter: How do you feel about cannabis legalization this week?

We asked North Coast residents their thoughts about pot legalization

“If it’s handled the proper way then it’s a good thing. On the street there’s fentanyl and deaths.” - Dianne Wampler

”It should never have been criminalized.” Kerrie Kennedy

“Life is going to go on.” - Rose-Mari Sephton

“I think life is going to go on just as normal.” -Walter Hamilton

