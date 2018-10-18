Streeter: How do you feel about cannabis legalization this week?

READ MORE: Cannabis is legal, what does that mean in Prince Rupert
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
We asked North Coast residents their thoughts about pot legalization
READ MORE: Cannabis is legal, what does that mean in Prince Rupert
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Part Two of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.
Prince Rupert fire chief said the fire is not being considered suspicious
Old Prince Rupert DQ building has been vacant in since the 1990s
Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops
WorkSafeBC and BC Coroners Service are investigating the diving incident south of Dewdney Island
Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”
Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car
The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public
Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath
Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention
Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history
The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification
Fisheries scientist says ‘extraordinary challenges’ in water management lie ahead
Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car
“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”
Around the BCHL is a look at goings-on in the BCHL and the junior A world.
Research and clinical trials can thrive under Canada’s Cannabis Act legalized marijuana on October 17
Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting
Vancouver thumped at home in MLS action