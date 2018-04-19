Streeter: How did the North Coast wind storm?

Prince Rupert residents were asked how high winds affected them

READ MORE: High winds dent a silo at the pellet terminal



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kristin Cooper-Shaw “I almost went flying down the road. My dad had to grab my hoodie to keep me from flying away!”

Richard Wilson “I was telling my granddaughter ‘look at the trees, look at the trees. They’re really blowing down.’”