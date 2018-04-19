Streeter: How did the North Coast wind storm?

READ MORE: High winds dent a silo at the pellet terminal
Prince Rupert residents were asked how high winds affected them
Two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Prince Rupert RCMP still on the scene
Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019
Donations and funds will go to support the animal rehabilitation efforts in northern B.C.
A bit about the View’s spring intern, the stories he likes to write and what he thinks of Rupert
The young relayer wants to carry forth his step-mother’s perseverance to find a cure for cancer
Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok met with the Ministry to talk about the dangers around Highway 1
Just after the ministry carried out avalanche control and opened the highway a Rossland couple was almost swept away by snow
Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service
Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital
Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else
Viviers and Tupas family have been in Prince Rupert 20 years after leaving the sun in South Africa
Humbolt Broncos hockey team bus crash has affected many