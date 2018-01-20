Streeter: Do you think it’s important that the government holds discussions about poverty with the public?

Prince Rupert hosted the first public discussion on poverty by the province in 2018

By Keili Bartlett

“Yes, I do… I know there’s not too much housing in Prince Rupert too. That’s a big thing.” - Amber Helin

“I think so because it’s important to get the public’s opinion on those kinds of things. Especially since it’s a public issue.” - Caitlin Smith

“I don’t think so. Yeah, they should take opinions but you can not ask everyone because every person has different thinking.” - Daksh Bavishi

”Hell yeah! Of course the public has to be involved. It’s important to keep transparency.” - Joss Schneider

