STREETER: Do you think B.C. fish farms should be moved inland?

Federal MP Fin Donnelly proposes a bill to bring fish farms inland to protect wild salmon

READ MORE: Fisheries critic MP Fin Donnelly calls for land-based fish farms


“I absolutely think they should be brought inland.” Gord Mayfield - Williams Lake, B.C.

“I agree. Remove the contaminants from our oceans so we don’t have to worry anymore.” Leanne Korving - Terrace, B.C.

“I don’t agree with fish farms in general. Whether on land or in the ocean.” Curtis Watts

”Yeah, I think that would be good. It would be better. - Joshua Walter (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

