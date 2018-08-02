STREETER: Do you think B.C. fish farms should be moved inland?

Federal MP Fin Donnelly proposes a bill to bring fish farms inland to protect wild salmon

“I absolutely think they should be brought inland.” Gord Mayfield - Williams Lake, B.C.

“I agree. Remove the contaminants from our oceans so we don’t have to worry anymore.” Leanne Korving - Terrace, B.C.

“I don’t agree with fish farms in general. Whether on land or in the ocean.” Curtis Watts