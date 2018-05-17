Streeter: Did you receive the test emergency alert on your phone?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Northern View asked people around the city if they received the national alert on Wednesday, May 9
The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government
Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision
Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet
Prince Rupert needs a tourism rebranding after DFO announces salmon fishing closures
Complete Streets aims to improve pedestrian safety on North Coast roads
Learn how you could create your own law. MP Nathan Cullen is this week’s guest on Create Your Canada
Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.
Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded
Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships
United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless
Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31
Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies
Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said
John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson spar over pipeline on Fraser flood tour
Response to letter from Prince Rupert-based commercial fish harvester
