Streeter: Did you receive the test emergency alert on your phone?

Northern View asked people around the city if they received the national alert on Wednesday, May 9

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
“I did not get it.” Alfy Vince

“No, I didn’t.” Edith Fisher

“Yes, totally.” Nate Lavallee

”I’m not one of the lucky ones I guess.” Vina Fisher

