Should the recycling depot expand its hours?

Send us a letter to the editor!
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Weekly streeter of the week in Prince Rupert on the North Coast recycling depot
Send us a letter to the editor!
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident at Fairview
Old clocks to run 1.5 minutes fast while BC Hydro conducts repairs on main grid
With coal volumes increasing, RTI wants to be able to load two vessels simultaneously
Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park
16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts
Intertidal Music Festival special, find out how you can win tickets to the big event
Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team
CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information
Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more
Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break
French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.
About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.
Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.
A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia
Skeena Wild director, Greg Knox, on the challenges facing salmon with climate change and future hope
With no curb-side pick up in Prince Rupert, residents have to work extra hard to recycle
Weekly streeter of the week in Prince Rupert on the North Coast recycling depot