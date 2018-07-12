”Yes, they should. The after-hours option fills up fast. I usually see a lot on the ground.” Hunter Logan

Should the recycling depot expand its hours?

Weekly streeter of the week in Prince Rupert on the North Coast recycling depot

READ MORE: Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

“No, they don’t. Liquor bottles should go to the liquor store.” - Robert Mutch

In Our Opinion: Make being green easier

