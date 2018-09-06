Questioning the fishing disparity between coasts

Why is the Canadian government playing by different rules in the same country?

Being from the East Coast, I didn’t expect to learn so much about the lobster fishery by moving to the West Coast, which is known for its sockeye, chinook and rockfish.

With EI extensions only being granted to seasonal workers in the East Coast, Quebec and the Yukon, it’s interesting to compare our country’s three coasts, all of which depend on their fishing industries for local economy, ceremonial food fish and tourism.

The disparity between coasts has been going on for much longer than when proposed changes to the Fisheries Act were announced in February, but since then three fishers from B.C. presented to Parliament about owner-operator licences, councillors in Prince Rupert have called for parity with the East Coast and now pilot projects for seasonal EI extensions have finally been launched — but the North Coast won’t be home to one.

Canadian fish is served everywhere, but only some of the people who catch that fish are protected by the government.

There may be different types of fish, caught in different waters, but why are we playing by different rules in the same country?

