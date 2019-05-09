Prince Rupert doctor shortage beyond stressful

Dear Editor,

I have been without a family Dr since Aug. 31, 2018. I am a Senior. I have health issues. I live in Prince Rupert. I phoned Terrace to find a Family Doctor, got an answering machine. No one returned my call. That has never happened to me before. They always return calls at least. I have lived in this Province all my life. I am retired. Once you leave the work force be prepared to be neglected. I will seek a family GP in Prince George and it cannot be neglected any further. It is getting beyond stressful. I wonder how they can collect premiums and give no service.

Laura Kilner

Prince Rupert, B.C.

