Marie Lewis, President, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27 at the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Northern View photo)

President of the Prince Rupert legion on recent editorial

A response to the In Our Opinion editorial on names missing on the cenotaph

To the Editor,

Hello I am the president of the Legion. The last couple weeks of your newspaper articles on veterans and the cenotaph I feel are not very kind to the legion. Before you print another story where you plan to include the legion please please please contact me. I know freedom of speech is a part of life in Canada but I have had many people approach me already with regards to the last article written about the Northwest Coast Veterans Association. I personally feel the article made the legion look bad.

Marie Lewis

President, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27

Prince Rupert, B.C.

RELATED: In Our Opinion – Names missing on cenotaph

