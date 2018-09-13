Paper criticizing council for things out of their control

A building downtown Prince Rupert that has been empty for years. (Quinn Bender photo)

Dear Editor,

I am not a huge fan of the mayor and council, but I feel like the paper is criticizing them for things that are completely out of their control.

For example, the buildings downtown are privately owned, city hall has no control over the rent, the cost of signs or the bulk of other start up costs for businesses.

But, city hall could create/enforce some bylaws that demand the buildings downtown are kept up to a higher standard and are presentable from the street, or reduce the costs of permits.

Also, reading the ‘On the street’ section would be more interesting if people gave a reason for their opinion, such as the shot to city hall given in a previous question you had about food trucks.

Thank you for reading this.

Tamara Thomson

Prince Rupert, B.C.

