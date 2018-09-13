A building downtown Prince Rupert that has been empty for years. (Quinn Bender photo)

Paper criticizing council for things out of their control

Prince Rupert resident states city hall could enforce bylaws to upkeep downtown buildings

Dear Editor,

I am not a huge fan of the mayor and council, but I feel like the paper is criticizing them for things that are completely out of their control.

For example, the buildings downtown are privately owned, city hall has no control over the rent, the cost of signs or the bulk of other start up costs for businesses.

But, city hall could create/enforce some bylaws that demand the buildings downtown are kept up to a higher standard and are presentable from the street, or reduce the costs of permits.

Also, reading the ‘On the street’ section would be more interesting if people gave a reason for their opinion, such as the shot to city hall given in a previous question you had about food trucks.

Thank you for reading this.

Tamara Thomson

Prince Rupert, B.C.

RELATED: In Our Opinion: How to lose an ammonia tank— ask the city


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Misleading article on Airport Society
Next story
COLUMN: Saying goodbye to Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Firefighters argue pay grievance with City of Prince Rupert

Arbitrators turn the labour issue back to city management and the union representing firefighters

Thanksgiving Drive sustains Rupert food bank for three months

BC Thanksgiving Food Drive aims to collect from homes across Prince Rupert this week

Crews plugging holes in grounded HaiCo barge

Crews are now patching the HaiCo barge that grounded on Lina Island… Continue reading

Work underway to release fuel trapped in barge at Haida Gwaii

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa barge came loose from its mooring and drifted toward Skidegate Inlet

One of a kind vintage bus rolls into Prince Rupert

Lloyd Ervin hopes to use the 1949 Chevy Carpenter school bus in city parades

This Week Podcast — Episode 102

Learn more about the Cannery Road Race and meet the new superintendent for the school district

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

RCMP searching for missing B.C. family of four

Anderson family of Surrey was reported missing on Tuesday by another family member

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

The 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials are open to the public Sept. 16 at Stanley Park

Incredible effort by amateur pet detectives brings home lost B.C. dog

Community effort in Campbell River helps reunite Yorkshire terrier-chihuahua Jax with family

Not giving up: Uber exec to promote ride-sharing at UBCM

A general manager of the company’s Canada arm was on his way to the annual municipalities’ convention

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Most Read