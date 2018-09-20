Northern View Cannery Road Race director, Shannon Lough, leads a stretch before the 5km and 10km run. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Organizing a race is like running a marathon

New respect for all race organizers after putting together the 13th Northern View Cannery Road Race

Putting together a race is like a sausage, you don’t want to know what goes in it.

This was my first attempt at organizing any event of this size, and my first race. Since becoming a dedicated runner I have competed in more than a dozen half-marathons, two full marathons and my first Olympic triathlon. Each race offered a unique charm, whether it was the post-race bag of fresh farm produce, or a route that shut down an entire metropolis and had people on all sides cheering you on.

The Northern View Cannery Road Race was my way of giving back to all the other race organizers and volunteers out there that have made a particular run special to me and other participants. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing 125 runners arrive at the remote North Pacific Cannery as the sun beamed over the Skeena River. Smiles, and competitive spirits abound.

READ MORE: More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

People were asking me what race I was signed up for. My heart was in every one, especially the 1 km kid fun run where 27 budding athletes took the start line ready to burst during the 10-second countdown to go.

All in all, this race would never have happened if it wasn’t for the support of the Northern View advertising, the many sponsors — notably the use of the site by North Pacific Cannery, a generous donation from District of Port Edward and Ridley Terminals, and our food sponsors that allowed the post-race barbecue to be lavish yet affordable. So thank you to Aero Trading for 40lbs of halibut, Rupert Meats for the burgers and Save On for the fixings and fruit.

Of course, the biggest thank you is to our volunteers who, some, willingly, signed up to hand paint medals, bake cookies, acted as DJs, kept time, handed out water, and the list goes on. Hats off to those who gave their time, energy and smiles. I am forever grateful to live in a place so abundant in compassion.

Hope to see you all again next year.

EDITORIAL: Believe in something

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Are you worried about the wolf sightings on Butze?

Just Posted

Organizing a race is like running a marathon

New respect for all race organizers after putting together the 13th Northern View Cannery Road Race

Volunteers help North Coast bald eagle spread its wings

After healing at the Prince Rupert Wildlife Shelter the bird was released at Rushbrook

Hatching a plan for Prince Rupert’s salmon

Prince Rupert Salmonid Enhancement Society Annual General Meeting open to all on Sept. 20

Anglers furious over VIP fishing trip

DFO, SkeenaWild both investigating legality of FN research licence to fishing party

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Fresh-faced Flames fend off Canucks 4-1

Vancouver drops second straight NHL exhibition contest

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Scheer pushes Trudeau to re-start Energy East pipeline talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned the Prime Minister over Trans Mountain project

Mistaken identity: Missing dog claimed in Moose Jaw belongs to another family

Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found in Saskatchewan

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

Most Read