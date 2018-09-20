Organizing a race is like running a marathon

Putting together a race is like a sausage, you don’t want to know what goes in it.

This was my first attempt at organizing any event of this size, and my first race. Since becoming a dedicated runner I have competed in more than a dozen half-marathons, two full marathons and my first Olympic triathlon. Each race offered a unique charm, whether it was the post-race bag of fresh farm produce, or a route that shut down an entire metropolis and had people on all sides cheering you on.

The Northern View Cannery Road Race was my way of giving back to all the other race organizers and volunteers out there that have made a particular run special to me and other participants. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing 125 runners arrive at the remote North Pacific Cannery as the sun beamed over the Skeena River. Smiles, and competitive spirits abound.

READ MORE: More than 125 runners take part in Northern View Cannery Road Race

People were asking me what race I was signed up for. My heart was in every one, especially the 1 km kid fun run where 27 budding athletes took the start line ready to burst during the 10-second countdown to go.

All in all, this race would never have happened if it wasn’t for the support of the Northern View advertising, the many sponsors — notably the use of the site by North Pacific Cannery, a generous donation from District of Port Edward and Ridley Terminals, and our food sponsors that allowed the post-race barbecue to be lavish yet affordable. So thank you to Aero Trading for 40lbs of halibut, Rupert Meats for the burgers and Save On for the fixings and fruit.

Of course, the biggest thank you is to our volunteers who, some, willingly, signed up to hand paint medals, bake cookies, acted as DJs, kept time, handed out water, and the list goes on. Hats off to those who gave their time, energy and smiles. I am forever grateful to live in a place so abundant in compassion.

Hope to see you all again next year.

EDITORIAL: Believe in something

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter