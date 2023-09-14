Paper wasps are among the species of wasps found in B.C. (Joaquim Alves Gaspar/Wikimedia Commons)

Paper wasps are among the species of wasps found in B.C. (Joaquim Alves Gaspar/Wikimedia Commons)

Nature Nut

Rosamund Pojar

Why are there so many wasps around this August? Why are they so interested in your sugary drink, ice cream, jam, or any sticky sweet foods at your picnic? Why are they so cranky?

One of the reasons for the large numbers this year is that we had a very warm spring. Spring is when the queen wasps emerge from hibernation and start to build their nests and lay eggs. Depending on the species, worker wasps may only need two weeks to develop from eggs to full-grown adults that are then sent out from the hive by the queen to find food for the larvae.

Warm to hot weather in early spring means tender succulent plants start growing earlier and provide food for many prey insects that wasps rely on as a food source, in particular protein.

The workers capture the insects, maybe chew them up a bit and swallow some of the food, but most of it is fed to the developing larvae in the nest. In return, the larvae secrete a very sweet gift which the workers consume and seem to become addicted to.

This will continue all through a warm or hot summer and gradually there will be no more room in the nest for new larvae, so the workers are forced to leave the nest and search for food to satiate their yearning for sweet stuff. They are very hungry and cranky and find barbecues and picnics, especially ones with lots of sweet stuff, irresistible.

I have been watching the numerous wasps this year as they have been hunting around my flowers and vegetables and I have gained new respect for them. Not only do they pollinate some flowers, but I like to think that they are removing insects that would normally be chewing on my veggies.

In addition, I think the wasps must be sucking some of the sugary excretions coming down like a fine invisible rain from the aspen aphids. Our poor cat keeps trying to shake the sticky leaves off its feet and my car window is covered in fine droplets of aphid juice.

So be prepared… if May is warm or hot, wasps will be bad later in the summer.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Uzelman: Provinces fumble renewable energy opportunities

Just Posted

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace

Skeena Sawmills in 2019. Skeena Sawmills now stands idle, a stark symbol of the company’s escalating financial challenges that have led to bankruptcy petitions and mounting debts. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Skeena Sawmills and affiliates face bankruptcy with debts over $143 million

B.C. United Skeena MLA Ellis Ross stands at the corner of Greig Ave. and Clinton St. in Terrace on Sept. 8. Ross is advocating for a culturally-focused detox centre near the city, emphasizing the urgency in addressing the region’s increasing substance abuse issues. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
B.C. MLAs push for Indigenous-led detox centre in Terrace

Pop-up banner image