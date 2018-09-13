Airport ferry dock on Digby Island. (File photo)

Misleading article on Airport Society

Former volunteer on the Prince Rupert Airport Society responds to statements in previous article

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the interesting article regarding the airport and the shortened wait times from the time the plane lands at the airport until the bus arrives in Prince Rupert. This is an extremely misleading article as it attributes this feat to the change in the constitution and city employees now being on the Airport Society. THE CITY HAS ALWAYS BEEN IN CHARGE OF THIS PORTION OF THE OPERATION AND COULD HAVE MADE THESE CHANGES YEARS AGO. The Airport Society was in charge of the airport and the city managed the bus and ferry operation.

READ MORE: One year after city takeover, Prince Rupert airport speeds up services

During my time as a volunteer on the society we met many times with city officials asking them to streamline the operation because that was where we got most of the complaints from but we were helpless to make improvements as that was not part of our mandate.

I am happy that some changes have been made but want the public to know that these changes had nothing to do with changes in the constitution. The original terms of the constitution were put in place so there would be no political interference in the operation of the airport and with the election this fall I can see this happening now.

Yours truly

Judy Fraser

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert takes over control of airport authority, unilaterally changes constitution


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
