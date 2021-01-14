Millar Time

Laughter is humanity’s best medicine

Sadly, as I have been told I am not permitted to keep the office Christmas lights up until March like I had my heart set on, I have been looking for ways to keep my spirits up and emanate a jovial aura to those around me.

Throughout this past week, in speaking with various people, they have voiced to me their glumness of duller moods after the holiday season lit a short blink of a beacon in the winter and pandemic darkness.

Upon reminiscence of happier times, I remembered a summer shopping trip my sister Lala and I took to the metropolis of Toronto. As we site-saw from the top of an open-aired double-decker bus, the sound of laughter overcame our ears. As we disembarked the bus at Dundas Square, we ventured over to see a mass of more than 100 people waving their arms in the air laughing maniacally without any inhibition.

As we questioningly looked at each other with sister mind-reading skills, we didn’t need to vocalize the letters WTH? In public? However as we stood there watching in the sweltering Ontario summer heat, something in the air through the humidity hit us. It was an infection. No, it wasn’t SARS, it wasn’t a cold or flu and definitely wasn’t coronavirus.

We each started to giggle at the sight of the hoard of adults dressed in ties, suits, and high heels prancing like unabashed children in the core of downtown. Our giggles grew into chortled sounding throaty noises, and soon laughter we could no longer contain escaped via our own lungs. We had been infected by a public laughter therapy session. Soon, we were joining in the merry activity with our own arms and legs dancing to the rhythm of happiness.

I am sharing this with you because while we all wait for the COVID vaccine, I believe laughter is still the best medicine for humanity. The human brain does not recognize a fake laugh from a genuine laugh – so just give it try. I promise no one is watching. When you laugh in a stressful situation those happiness endorphins will still be released to lighten your mood and relieve stress. This happens if you are forcing a laugh or genuinely laughing.

Workplaces, classrooms, and families in living rooms can partake of the activity which while forced at first, will soon become a hilarious and joy-filled experience.

Here are some laughter therapy tips to create your own lightened mood.

1) Clap your hands in a rhythm. This will activate acupressure points and engage others around you. (They may think you are bonkers to start with, but just accept this is the process)

2) Do some deep breathing exercises. This will help relax your lungs, increase focus, and lighten the mood.

3) Wave your arms above your head, point to the sky, tilt your chin back, and let your laughter loose. Laugh like that uninhibited child with-out a care in the world. Your laughter should be coming from your heart. (I can personally attest that this one works)

4) You can try imitating someone else’s voice.

5) Swing both your arms in front of your body, chanting ho ho ho, ha ha ha. This will activate both sides of your brain.

If you happen to pass by The Northern View and we are outside dancing, join us, but wear a mask.

Happy laughing.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense
Next story
LETTER: Public Fishery Alliance clarifies stance on ways to restore B.C.’s salmon population

Just Posted

Air Canada has suspended flights to Prince Rupert Regional Airport due to COVID-19 mitigation, the airline announced on Jan. 13. (Photo:THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
YPR is not immune to plummeted air travel demands – 25 jobs lost

Prince Rupert Regional Airport flight cancellation will levee significant hardship - Rick Leach

Air Canada announced on Jan 13, that it is reducing operations by 25 per cent affecting flights into and from Prince Rupert.
Flights to Prince Rupert cancelled

Air Canada announced reduction in operation and more than 1,700 employees affected

Designated parking outside the new COVID-19 testing center on Third Ave. West in Prince Rupert is lessening public parking availibility in the city core. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 testing centre is relocated to the city core from Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

Prince Rupert COVID testing centre allocated spaces tightens public parking downtown

School District 52 Board of Trustees met for the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
School District 52 meeting highlights from Jan. 12

Prince Rupert -Teacher, how do you spell phishing?

Prince Rupert City Council met for the first regular meeting of 2021 on Jan. 11 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City Council Briefs: Cannabis store and tax incentives

Prince Rupert city council met for the first time in 2021

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID clarity: Feds say 42-day gap for two dose vaccines OK as provinces race to immunity

‘Realities on the ground’ means that provinces, territories will have difficult choices to make

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in

Horgan skeptical on bending Canada’s freedom of movement

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school: defence

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Most Read