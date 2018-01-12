Readers say they reuse plastic bags and there are other priorities for cleaning up the environment. (Black Press files)

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Re: Politicians pose on plastic bags (B.C. Views, Jan. 8).

Tom Fletcher’s column about the “single use” plastic grocery bags is right on.

So politicians can ban merchants from supplying plastic bags for purchases and calling them a single-use bag. How many times is a plastic kitchen waste bag used? I think it would make more sense to ban kitchen waste bags.

Personally I’d rather hear that politicians are tackling the never-talked-about masses of styrofoam on our beaches and in our oceans. Take a walk around your local marina to see how many bazillion pieces of bite-sized styrofoam you see floating around. Or walk on a beach, you’re pretty much guaranteed to see chunks of styrofoam just waiting to break up.

Politicians talk about banning grocery bags because it’s an easy feel-good fix. Let’s get some action going about banning styrofoam in our oceans.

Gloria Heisterman, Campbell River

• • •

Thanks to Tom Fletcher for voicing opposition to the plastic bag ban. With all the other more important ways of protecting the environment, a small minority chose banning plastic bags.

I am always running out of plastic bags because I use the bags I get to line my garbage bins. When shopping for groceries, most of the time I take my own bags, and when I forget I ask for a plastic bag. I’m disappointed when given a paper bag, which I take home and recycle, whereas I would have re-used the plastic bag.

Christine Hume, Sidney

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Province seeks public opinion on poverty

The Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is travelling across B.C.

Prince Rupert SPCA needs more donations

The animal shelter released their wishlist for 2018

Who wants to live here?

Northwest governments partner on marketing plan to attract workforce, residents

Sports briefs

Here’s what’s going on in Prince Rupert sports this weekend

This Week Podcast – Episode 67

Hosts Chelsea and Keili discuss curling, brewing and all the news highlights in Prince Rupert

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Hunting regulation changes up for public feedback

Many changes include more vehicle prohibitions in Telkwa Mountain area and less mule deer hunting.

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain't seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman's anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

