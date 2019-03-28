LETTER: Without Prejudice — Psst…Want to buy some magic beans?

Prince Rupert resident asks why so much secrecy from the mayor and the city

Dear Editor;

It was Charles Dickens who once wrote “it was the best of times it was the worst of times” as the opening sentence to his novel A Tale of Two Cities almost a century and half ago but those words really reflect today many of the current concerns of our community.

The water crisis is far from being over in regards to its status, true Stage One known as the new road to the dam is complete, and Stage Two, which is the new dam and water supply line has only been approved in principle only. No funding exists, no drawings, no notice of tendering to a contractor only an approval in principle; so how many years from now until we have clean safe water to drink. Everyone in surrounding communities are so far ahead of us and we have somehow opted to settle for less.

The one energetic person who represented our riding has chosen not to run again; Nathan Cullen worked hard for all of the communities of the north. His shoes will be difficult to fill but perhaps skeptically somewhere some foolhardy plans are being discussed for our current provincial and municipal representatives to pull the old switcharoo in both position and politics. Putting us between a bigger rock and an even harder place once again!

Mayor announces new portal for citizens to get their concerns heard, excuse me but is not a portal just another word for a wall? Manipulating social media so face-to-face meetings with concerned citizens are avoided. What is all the secrecy about? Black-out curtains were put away after WW2.

READ MORE: LETTER: Without prejudice, on the boil water notice

The mayor’s job has gone to a full-time position and now wanting a huge raise, earning more than many mayors of similar sized communities. Take a good slow walk downtown and count the empty stores, look at streets in disrepair, look at the declining population. We are one half of who we used to be and you want almost double of a wage. Who is hoodwinking who?

Put the raise ideas to a public vote and take your chances, not using a “committee” to make that decision, many committees are hand picked and can be construed albeit a bit biased. Honesty is always the best answer. A 2 per cent decrease in taxes is minuscule and those monies could be side shifted into new raises for some quite easily. What about the elderly? The homeless? The handicapped? The youth? The unemployed? One has to wonder about municipal leaders priorities, perhaps forgetting that we are supposed to be one community.

This is a good community but somehow we have settled for less on just about everything, case in point is airline travel, people opt to travel to Terrace, multiple airlines, multiple schedules… simply more. Much of our shopping is done in Terrace it seems, want to find out what is happening around town? Go to Terrace and talk to your neighbours who are busy filling their carts. A Tale of Two Cities!

Perhaps it is simply a case of various generations of municipal leaders offering us “a bag of magic beans” and we simply say ‘yes’ to their offer and accept the “magic beans.” We have the right to want more as a community, which is a much more important issue than our municipal leaders demanding more. We do outnumber them but perhaps in their minds they think they have us surrounded and at their mercy. Not likely!

READ MORE: LETTER: Keyboard warriors, Facebook trolls and one intelligent question

People are waking up and seeing through all of the smoke and mirrors and simply want better. No malice is implied nor intended now nor ever; but merely expressing the need for an opportunity for common sense to prevail for where it is needed most. One does not have to be a rocket scientist to see what is happening!

Glenn Boychuk

Prince Rupert, B.C.


Send Newsroom email.
Like the The Northern View on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In Our Opinion: Horgan trying to do what Christy Clark couldn’t get done

Just Posted

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DAY 2: Rampage run out of steam against the Stamps

Prince Rupert falls 7-4 in a close game against Williams Lake in the Coy Cup Tournament

Exploring food opportunities in Northwest B.C.

Northwest BC Food Action Network brings food security summit to Terrace next month

Second cedar hat lowered on Metlakatla seniors’ housing development

Photos capture the moment the Coast Tsimshian-inspired design was placed on the building

EV owner wants faster charging stations in the city

Long drives between northern communities mean longer charging times, says Brian Lutz

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read