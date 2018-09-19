LETTER: Who do we blame for the tragedy of Marrisa Shen’s death?

To the editor:
As a resident of Burnaby, the murder of Marrisa Shen was quite upsetting.
Our quiet neighbourhood has forever changed, and the fear still lingers.
Politics will not bring back the life of Marrisa Shen, but it may provide justice.
No matter what political affiliation people side with, one thing is clear: the murderer should be punished.
The accused is identified as a Syrian refugee that arrived in Vancouver, not long ago. This piece of information, may strike people in a sort of negativity. The idea that a Syrian refugee may have something to do in such a heinous crime, might reflect badly on other refugees.
People may place the blame on refugees collectively, or point a finger at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for bringing refugees in to Canada.
However, this is unfair. This crime was committed by the murderer alone: this person took away a life, and they should be punished. Their actions should not be a representation of the actions of anyone else. There is no one to blame except the person who orchestrated the cowardly murder against this innocent child.
Canada’s greatest asset is its multiculturalism and ethnic diversity. The welcoming of people of all walks of life is important in our collective identity.