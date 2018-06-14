A Via Rail employee climbs aboard a locomotive at the train station in Ottawa on December 3, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

LETTER: Via Rail asks “Infrastructure Partners” to solve passenger train delays

Departure and arrival times are currently unpredictable on “The Skeena” run

Dear Editor:

Thank you for covering Via Rail news through your editorials and extensive articles in the Northern View.

It may interest your readers to know that at the May 29, 2018 Annual General Meeting of Via Rail it was announced that Via representatives are meeting with its “Infrastructure Partners” to solve passenger train delays, especially in Western Canada. Departure and arrival times are currently unpredictable as we well know on “The Skeena” run.

READ MORE: Give Via Rail passengers priority, says Councillor Randhawa

Therefore, to encourage Via to solve the delays not only for Southern B.C., but for riders on the Skeena, or whose loved ones ride the rails on this Northern Corridor, Via may be written to at Box 8116 Succ. Centre-Ville, Montreal, Quebec H3C 3N3. They welcome “Questions, Suggestions, Comments”.

And for those who have never taken The Skeena run, or whose kids have never taken our train for fun, what are you waiting for? An adult fare to Prince George is $99. An adult ticket to Terrace is $23.55. A child from Rupert to Terrace is $11.55. Maybe its time to get on board. It is one of Canada’s best journeys on train.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Palm

Prince Rupert, B.C.

READ MORE: Rupert Rocket’s travelling art program


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

Just Posted

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Masset medical staff and Vancouver paramedics did their best to save the well-known writer

In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme

Council Briefs: Developing a more sustainable city, pool problems and new voting date

Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain presented his Sustainable 2030 draft to council on June 11

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

Youth take action for Highway of Tears memorial

Terrace youth corps wants to see a memorial built for missing and murdered women

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

BALONEY METER: Would home cultivation of pot displace black market?

The bill would allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants per dwelling for personal use

Vancouver International Airport to get $9B expansion

The funds will cover more than 75 projects and upgrades during a 20-year span

Cariboo First Nation signs landmark moose hunt agreement with Conservation Officer Service

The agreement means members will adhere to Wildlife Act restrictions on moose hunting in the region

New suspension bridge to open at Whistler this summer

New photo shows just how long and high the bridge really is

Thousands call on politicians to end gang violence after Surrey teens murdered

‘We have to do something’ says organizer of ‘WAKE UP!’ event outside Surrey City Hall Wednesday

FIFA World Cup preview: First game begins, last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Most Read

  • In Our Opinion: A parade of political platforms

    Change was in air in Prince Rupert despite the throwback Seafest theme

  • LETTER: Via Rail asks “Infrastructure Partners” to solve passenger train delays

    Departure and arrival times are currently unpredictable on “The Skeena” run