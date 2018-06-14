LETTER: Via Rail asks “Infrastructure Partners” to solve passenger train delays

Dear Editor:

Thank you for covering Via Rail news through your editorials and extensive articles in the Northern View.

It may interest your readers to know that at the May 29, 2018 Annual General Meeting of Via Rail it was announced that Via representatives are meeting with its “Infrastructure Partners” to solve passenger train delays, especially in Western Canada. Departure and arrival times are currently unpredictable as we well know on “The Skeena” run.

Therefore, to encourage Via to solve the delays not only for Southern B.C., but for riders on the Skeena, or whose loved ones ride the rails on this Northern Corridor, Via may be written to at Box 8116 Succ. Centre-Ville, Montreal, Quebec H3C 3N3. They welcome “Questions, Suggestions, Comments”.

And for those who have never taken The Skeena run, or whose kids have never taken our train for fun, what are you waiting for? An adult fare to Prince George is $99. An adult ticket to Terrace is $23.55. A child from Rupert to Terrace is $11.55. Maybe its time to get on board. It is one of Canada’s best journeys on train.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Palm

Prince Rupert, B.C.

