Letter to the Editor: On the topic of affordable housing in Prince Rupert

In the August 2, 2018 column Top Comments, one writer questions why there are empty units in the “brown social housing located on McKay/Kootenay”, when the need for low-rental housing in the city is acute.

The 56 units on McKay did, until 2015, form part of the B.C. Ministry of Housing’s Low-Rental Housing facilities in Prince Rupert. However, in that year the BC Housing Authority leased those units to Muks-Kum-Ol Housing Society for their use only. Subsequent to the BC Housing Authority’s decision to lease them to Muks-Kum-Ol, the 56 units were removed from the B.C. Public Housing List and were no longer available to the general public.

Marg Ciccone

Prince Rupert, B.C.