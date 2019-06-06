Premier John Horgan and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced $8-million in grant funding to the City of Prince Rupert in February 2019. (The Northern View photo)

LETTER: Thank you to MLA Rice for $8M grant to the city

In February, the province announced $100M in grants to northwest municipalities

Ms. Editor,

Your newspaper readers may appreciate knowing. Any time a municipal council can implement a reduction of annual taxation, their consideration and subsequent action is commendable.

With municipal budgets being a mix of diverse activities, the demand for more funding is ever constant.

READ MORE: Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

This year’s larger achievement is that our MLA Jennifer Rice, on her own initiative, obtained for the City of Prince Rupert $8-million from the provincial government. No easy task, when you consider the financial demands on the provincial government.

This no doubt provided greatly to the municipal council’s ability to give taxpayers a tax reduction, and repair some roads.

Thank you MLA Jennifer Rice.

Jack Mussallem

Prince Rupert, B.C.

The Northern View

