LETTER: Thank you to MLA Rice for $8M grant to the city

Ms. Editor,
Your newspaper readers may appreciate knowing. Any time a municipal council can implement a reduction of annual taxation, their consideration and subsequent action is commendable.
With municipal budgets being a mix of diverse activities, the demand for more funding is ever constant.
This year’s larger achievement is that our MLA Jennifer Rice, on her own initiative, obtained for the City of Prince Rupert $8-million from the provincial government. No easy task, when you consider the financial demands on the provincial government.
This no doubt provided greatly to the municipal council’s ability to give taxpayers a tax reduction, and repair some roads.
Thank you MLA Jennifer Rice.
Jack Mussallem
Prince Rupert, B.C.
