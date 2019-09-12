Tents once stood outside City Hall as a statement on the homeless issue in Prince Rupert. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

LETTER: No empathy for Prince Rupert’s homeless

Extreme Weather Shelter workers have become the extreme

Editor:

The homeless are getting kicked out and being barred for weeks and months at a time, leaving them no choice but to seek cover in the undercover parking of CIBC and the back alley behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

With fall temperatures now here, the homeless who are kicked out (some few for ridiculous reasons) are sleeping outside with no blankets to keep warm, and nothing to eat for dinner.

The workers at the shelter have different rules for each person, telling some they are not even allowed on the property if you are barred, and others are told each time you peak your head in to find out when you’re allowed back in, there is more days added on.

An elder was kicked out and left crying outside because he had an accident and was cleaning up after himself.

Just no empathy for the homeless.

One couple was a couple who were kicked out for taking a blanket out to keep warm.

Another couple was let in a day early, when staff realized their mistake, and after a few more days they had to go sleep outside.

One couple had a tent set up, down by the Moresby Trail, because they chose not to stay at the shelter due to the treatment from the staff. Their tent was taken down by the city workers. The only place they’ve known as home for years, and never really bothered anybody.

The Extreme Weather Shelter is run by the Transition House, allowing staff to treat the homeless this way.

One staff member literally pushed an elder and then yanked him outside.

The people of Prince Rupert talk of the staff’s safety but the whole reason for the shelter was to open the door for the homeless and give them a warm place to sleep and have something to eat.

Tanya Beynon, Prince Rupert

