LETTER: Mayor takes a tone of divisiveness

Dear Mayor Brain,

As a relative newcomer to this area and as a resident of Port Edward, I am extremely disappointed and discouraged at your public attack on our community.

I have been a vocal proponent of yours, attributing the improvements I have seen to your leadership. However, the tone that you have taken on this issue is one of divisiveness and is quite simply dirty pool. This region is at the centre of politics in Canada as a whole. We need our leaders to be forward thinking and willing to work diligently for the good of all citizens on the north pacific coast. My opinion of you has been lowered, and I fear for the health and safety of this region if you continue on this warpath. You speak of fairness and not resorting to rhetoric; when will you learn the meaning of these words?

Sincerely,

Moe Berrigan

Port Edward, B.C.

