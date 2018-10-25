Ridley Island Sharing Tax Agreement between Prince Rupert and Port Edward has become a hot subject during the local elections. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

LETTER: Mayor takes a tone of divisiveness

Port Edward resident concerned about the renegotiation tactics by Prince Rupert mayor

This letter was submitted to the editor at the Northern View to publish.

Dear Mayor Brain,

As a relative newcomer to this area and as a resident of Port Edward, I am extremely disappointed and discouraged at your public attack on our community.

I have been a vocal proponent of yours, attributing the improvements I have seen to your leadership. However, the tone that you have taken on this issue is one of divisiveness and is quite simply dirty pool. This region is at the centre of politics in Canada as a whole. We need our leaders to be forward thinking and willing to work diligently for the good of all citizens on the north pacific coast. My opinion of you has been lowered, and I fear for the health and safety of this region if you continue on this warpath. You speak of fairness and not resorting to rhetoric; when will you learn the meaning of these words?

Sincerely,

Moe Berrigan

Port Edward, B.C.

READ MORE: In Our Opinion — What cards will the city play on Ridley Island tax share?


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Just Posted

Death of retail part 3: What are we doing about it?

Part Three of a series investigating the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

Windstorm knocks out power, delays Sandspit ferry

Islands hit by first significant southeaster of the season

Rainmakers close out rugby season

VIDEO: Girls rugby team ended their season with a final practice on Oct. 18

Ørsted drops partnership with NaiKun Wind Energy

Proposed offshore wind farm in Hecate Strait is still in the development phase

Northern Savings and members offer $17,000 in donations to non-profits

Thirty-one per cent of patronage was donated with matching donations from the credit union

This Week Podcast — Episode 108

Halloween special takes place in the Nisga’a Hall basement where they’re hosting a haunted house

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

Most Read