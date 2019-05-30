LETTER: Local residents use their savvy to save seal pup

First I would like to thank the wonderful people who rescued “Dwayne the Rockfish Johnson” seal pup. Great job.

Second to the Vancouver Aquarium, shame on you for not thanking them for saving the seal pup. You guys would never have made it there in time to save the seal pup. He was minutes away from drowning. We live near the water and we know not to touch the wildlife with our bare hands. These people who saved the pup put on gloves and used a clean blanket to wrap him in. We are smart people up here.

Third, I was taught to say thank you to people, so thank you Vancouver Aquarium, and to everyone who helped save the seal pup.

Elaine Hupman

Prince Rupert, B.C.