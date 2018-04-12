LETTER: In response to the legal suit against the oil tanker ban

One man disagrees with John Helin’s court battle against the provincial and federal governments

New legislation proposed by the federal government will ban large oil tankers from stopping or unloading in Haida Gwaii and northern B.C. waters. (File photo/Black Press)

Editor:

About petrochemical hopes here, John Helin recently initiated suit against the provincial and federal governments for designating the Great Bear Rainforest and preventing coastal tanker traffic.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams takes the federal and provincial governments to court

Mr. Helin claims infringement on First Nations’ territory and rights of development. His company, Eagle Spirit Energy, wants a pipeline energy corridor to the coast, and he claims support from First Nations all along the route from Alberta.

Tragic, then, that denial of the climate crisis is necessary for development. The pipeline will drive lives that have sickened over its product, whether in body from pollution or in mind from lifestyle addiction. They know no borders.

Mr. Helin wants to make development an issue of nations. Our descendants will call it damnation.

David Heinimann

Terrace, B.C.