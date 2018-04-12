New legislation proposed by the federal government will ban large oil tankers from stopping or unloading in Haida Gwaii and northern B.C. waters. (File photo/Black Press)

LETTER: In response to the legal suit against the oil tanker ban

One man disagrees with John Helin’s court battle against the provincial and federal governments

Editor:

About petrochemical hopes here, John Helin recently initiated suit against the provincial and federal governments for designating the Great Bear Rainforest and preventing coastal tanker traffic.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams takes the federal and provincial governments to court

Mr. Helin claims infringement on First Nations’ territory and rights of development. His company, Eagle Spirit Energy, wants a pipeline energy corridor to the coast, and he claims support from First Nations all along the route from Alberta.

Tragic, then, that denial of the climate crisis is necessary for development. The pipeline will drive lives that have sickened over its product, whether in body from pollution or in mind from lifestyle addiction. They know no borders.

Mr. Helin wants to make development an issue of nations. Our descendants will call it damnation.

David Heinimann

Terrace, B.C.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Plastic garbage in, garbage out
Next story
In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

Just Posted

A place to call home

A year and a half after landing in Prince Rupert the Syrian refugee family purchased their own home

In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy

Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

City contracted crews were busy clearing more than 50 trees fell during the wind storm

Boarders and skiers catch some big air at the Loaded Throwdown

Loaded Sports sponsored the freestyle competition on April 7 at Shames Mountain

Fuel spotted where Western Commander sank

The fishing vessel went down on April 9, west of Prince Rupert in Northern B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 80

Learn all about the City of Prince Rupert’s new app and emergency notification system

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

COLUMN: Stanley Cup first-round playoff predictions

A glance at the first-round matchups in the NHL playoffs

Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt hockey players is the one of the most successful campaigns

Calgary truck company owner apologizes for hockey bus crash

The trucking company is shut down as part of standard protocol following a crash

Most Read

  • LETTER: In response to the legal suit against the oil tanker ban

    One man disagrees with John Helin’s court battle against the provincial and federal governments

  • In Our Opinion: Humboldt hockey family

    Small towns in Canada felt a collection pang in their hearts when they heard of the hockey tragedy