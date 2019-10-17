Representatives from the Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union held an information rally outside North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice’s office on Sept. 30, 2019 demanding a fair deal. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

LETTER: How do you like these NDP apples MLA Rice?

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ responds to MLA Jennifer Rice’s letter regarding union rally

Editor:

The Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union would like to respond to MLA Jennifer Rice’s letter to the editor in the Oct. 8 The Northern View.

While the NDP may have begun addressing the underfunding of education in British Columbia, the facts we shared at our rally on Sept. 30 are true.

Students in British Columbia are funded $1,800 less than the national average and B.C. teachers are the second lowest paid in the country, which is adding to Prince Rupert’s serious problem of recruiting qualified teachers to our community.

If MLA Rice wants an apple-to-apple comparison, then we shouldn’t compare the NDP to the Liberals.

We should compare the NDP of today to the NDP of the past.

In 2001, 20 per cent of the NDP budget went to education while in 2019, education makes up less than 11 per cent of the budget.

The government’s bargaining proposals and current budget won’t improve student learning conditions and will actually keep B.C. below the national average. This does not serve the interests or needs of teachers, parents or students.

Teachers and parents in Prince Rupert expected better and our kids deserve better.

Kathy Murphy, acting president

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ Union

READ MORE: LETTER: “We need to compare apple to apples,” MLA Rice responds to teachers’ rally

READ AND WATCH MORE: Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union rally outside MLA Rice’s Office

