The sun sets over Prince Rupert’s harbour. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

LETTER: Haven from the sun

Viviers and Tupas family have been in Prince Rupert 20 years after leaving the sun in South Africa

It will be 20 years on April 21, 2018 that our family came to beautiful Prince Rupert, our haven from the sun.

Some people referred to us as grey people, due to the lack of rosy cheeks.

I would like to take this opportunity to say a special thank you to Joan Hicks (Grandma), Ellen Barnes, Gladys, Jennifer Davies, Wendy Wozniak, Sonja and Fred Penner, Father Fred and Nathan Cullen, without these special people, we might not have been able to persevere.

I also would like to mention Teresa MacKereth, who allowed my daughter to dance for free and our lawyers Catherine Sass and Lorne Waldman, for fighting for us free of charge.

Thank you to all the other people, too many to mention, who were involved behind the scenes, to help and contribute to our family in our effort to stay.

We, as a family came a long way in the 20 years here in Canada, and I am extremely proud of my whole family’s accomplishments, that would not have been possible without the love and support of this amazing community.

Our family is proud to be part of Canada and our gratitude cannot be put into words.

Thank you

Viviers and Tupas Family

Prince Rupert, B.C.

For more Letters to the Editor CLICK HERE.

Send us your letter.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
There’s a new face (and hat) at The Northern View

Just Posted

There’s a new face (and hat) at The Northern View

A bit about the View’s spring intern, the stories he likes to write and what he thinks of Rupert

Why We Relay: Jacob Gordon will Relay for Life until he can’t anymore

The young relayer wants to carry forth his step-mother’s perseverance to find a cure for cancer

Winter road maintenance standards boosted

Quicker response times to be implemented

Web Poll: Should B.C. have the same Family Day as the rest of Canada?

B.C. government to move the February holiday from the second week to the third week

Indigenous language app launched in Northern B.C.

Learning Sm’algyax with the help of a new website in Prince Rupert

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Olympic gold now official for B.C. weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

B.C. liquor server wage to be phased out by 2021

Piece work pay for farm workers rises, but stays in place for now

Vancouver Whitecaps sign 16-year-old B.C. player

Grade 10 student from Langley joins MLS club

Most Read

  • There’s a new face (and hat) at The Northern View

    A bit about the View’s spring intern, the stories he likes to write and what he thinks of Rupert

  • LETTER: Haven from the sun

    Viviers and Tupas family have been in Prince Rupert 20 years after leaving the sun in South Africa