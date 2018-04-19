LETTER: Haven from the sun

Viviers and Tupas family have been in Prince Rupert 20 years after leaving the sun in South Africa

It will be 20 years on April 21, 2018 that our family came to beautiful Prince Rupert, our haven from the sun.

Some people referred to us as grey people, due to the lack of rosy cheeks.

I would like to take this opportunity to say a special thank you to Joan Hicks (Grandma), Ellen Barnes, Gladys, Jennifer Davies, Wendy Wozniak, Sonja and Fred Penner, Father Fred and Nathan Cullen, without these special people, we might not have been able to persevere.

I also would like to mention Teresa MacKereth, who allowed my daughter to dance for free and our lawyers Catherine Sass and Lorne Waldman, for fighting for us free of charge.

Thank you to all the other people, too many to mention, who were involved behind the scenes, to help and contribute to our family in our effort to stay.

We, as a family came a long way in the 20 years here in Canada, and I am extremely proud of my whole family’s accomplishments, that would not have been possible without the love and support of this amazing community.

Our family is proud to be part of Canada and our gratitude cannot be put into words.

Thank you

Viviers and Tupas Family

Prince Rupert, B.C.

