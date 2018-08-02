Tina Smith in Victoria returning a bag that was stolen from Norah Macey while she was in Prince Rupert. (Norah Macey photo)

LETTER: Grateful tourist who had many help return her stolen bag

Vancouver Island woman thanks Prince Rupert residents for helping return her belongings

Editor:

On June 7, I was checking into the Highliner and was distracted for a few minutes, and a woman at the counter grabbed my black zippered bag, which I didn’t notice it was missing.

Later that day, I noticed it was gone, and reported it to the RCMP.

When I returned to Victoria on June 17, I found a Facebook Message from Jenn Wesley, she was trying to locate me, her Uncle “Junior” had found the bag near the Rupert Hotel (a block from where it was stolen). I let her know that my friend Leroy Senum would come get the bag.

Sally Wesley, in Port Simpson, knew Leroy, and knew that he was in Port Simpson at this point, so she sent her nephew to Prince Rupert to get the bag, and bring it to Port Simpson, so that she could give the bag to Leroy.

He brought the bag to Prince Rupert, and gave it to Tina Smith at the Crest.

She brought it to Sidney B.C., and on July 16 I rode my bike to Sidney (about two hours) and got the bag from Tina, absolutely everything was returned to me, mainly car keys, phone recharger, and other personal items.

I am so grateful to all the people who went out of their way to get this bag back to me!

Norah Macey

Victoria, B.C.

