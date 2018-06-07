The BC Bus North aims to fill the transportation gap left by Greyhound in northern B.C. (B.C. Transit)

LETTER: Future permanent bus service should be accessible

One woman calls out the BC Bus North service and praises the changes to the Northern Health bus

Dear Editor,

I found it ironic that the B.C. government chose to announce their new BC Bus North service, that is not accessible during Access Awareness Week (May 27-June 2 2018).

As a former Rupert resident I felt I had to point this out, especially after checking the Northern Health Bus service that was recommended in the press release and finding out it was only available for medical related travel.

However, before completing my “HOW IRONIC” letter to you, I was pleased to read your article on May 31 “New rules allow more people to use Northern Health bus service” that now gives those of us in wheelchairs or have other mobility restrictions equitable access to inter city bus travel.

Thank you to Northern Health for recognizing the discriminatory service started by BC Bus North and quickly providing an accessible option that includes non-medical travel.

Hopefully the future permanent service will be truly accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Vince Miele

Tsawwassen, B.C.

READ MORE: Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WEB POLL: Do you want Quick and Daring to come back for Seafest 2019?

Just Posted

Peter Witherly memorial concert to be held at Lester Centre

Thirteen musical groups to perform in Prince Rupert on Friday, June 8

Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

Prince Rupert Golf Club appeals to women through lessons

Tee-off Tuesdays offers an introduction to the game of golf for all levels and abilities

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Contractors wanted for Prince Rupert landfill expansion

City posted an outline of the project on BC Bids, project expected to be completed by Nov. 2

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

Couple were en route from Penticton to Edmonton in November when it disappeared

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

Most Read