LETTER: Future permanent bus service should be accessible

One woman calls out the BC Bus North service and praises the changes to the Northern Health bus

The BC Bus North aims to fill the transportation gap left by Greyhound in northern B.C. (B.C. Transit)

Dear Editor,

I found it ironic that the B.C. government chose to announce their new BC Bus North service, that is not accessible during Access Awareness Week (May 27-June 2 2018).

As a former Rupert resident I felt I had to point this out, especially after checking the Northern Health Bus service that was recommended in the press release and finding out it was only available for medical related travel.

However, before completing my “HOW IRONIC” letter to you, I was pleased to read your article on May 31 “New rules allow more people to use Northern Health bus service” that now gives those of us in wheelchairs or have other mobility restrictions equitable access to inter city bus travel.

Thank you to Northern Health for recognizing the discriminatory service started by BC Bus North and quickly providing an accessible option that includes non-medical travel.

Hopefully the future permanent service will be truly accessible and inclusive for everyone.

Vince Miele

Tsawwassen, B.C.

