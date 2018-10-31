This video screen grab should not have been on the Now-Leader’s home page, argues Surrey councillor-elect Steven Pettigrew. What do you think? (Black Press TV)

Opinion

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

Surrey city councillor Steven Pettigrew raised concerns over seeing the Black Press Replay: This week in B.C. video, which featured video from the Prince Rupert Zombie Walk on Oct. 20.

Note, in Pettigrew’s letter, below, he confuses the location of the Zombie Walk.

The Editor,

I just have to get this off my chest. I usually read your online paper throughout the day as I need to keep abreast of events happening in Surrey and I find it to be a good source.

I was just looking at the website on Sunday and I saw an image that I believe should not be on the home page. The story was headlined as, “Replay: B.C’s best video this week” and showed a woman covered in blood holding a severed body part.

As it turns out this story is about zombies in Prince George.

I know that it is Halloween season, but I think that this type of imagery is over the top. Personally, I find the imagery unsettling and very disturbing.

I will not be reading your online version of the paper any more until Nov. 5th. I hope by then that the Halloween images are finished with and that I can get back to reading the news.

Steven Pettigrew, Surrey

What do you think?



newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The conquest of rural B.C. nears completion

Just Posted

LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

Prince Rupert Yacht Club upcycles historical beacon

Canadian Coast Guard helped install the beacon previously used on the Bonilla Island light station

Volunteers needed for Hallowe’en Fest

Chance to win prizes by taking part in the 31st Halloween festival at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

Prince Rupert to assess its sewer infrastructure

City’s requested bids for assessments of its lift stations and replacing Rushbrook Floats pay station

Lax Kw’alaams receives urgently needed vet care

Canadian Animal Assistance Team spayed an neutered 94 pets during a series of clinics Oct. 25-27

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. works to prepare for future wildfire, flood seasons

Fire access roads, water storage part of expanded emergency budget

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe awaits bail decision in unrelated assault

Expected to conclude Nov. 1

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Most Read