LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

This video screen grab should not have been on the Now-Leader’s home page, argues Surrey councillor-elect Steven Pettigrew. What do you think? (Black Press TV)

Surrey city councillor Steven Pettigrew raised concerns over seeing the Black Press Replay: This week in B.C. video, which featured video from the Prince Rupert Zombie Walk on Oct. 20.

Note, in Pettigrew’s letter, below, he confuses the location of the Zombie Walk.

The Editor,

I just have to get this off my chest. I usually read your online paper throughout the day as I need to keep abreast of events happening in Surrey and I find it to be a good source.

I was just looking at the website on Sunday and I saw an image that I believe should not be on the home page. The story was headlined as, “Replay: B.C’s best video this week” and showed a woman covered in blood holding a severed body part.

As it turns out this story is about zombies in Prince George.

I know that it is Halloween season, but I think that this type of imagery is over the top. Personally, I find the imagery unsettling and very disturbing.

I will not be reading your online version of the paper any more until Nov. 5th. I hope by then that the Halloween images are finished with and that I can get back to reading the news.

Steven Pettigrew, Surrey

What do you think?



Do you think images from the Zombie Walk are too disturbing for online?



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

