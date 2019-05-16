(Pixabay photo)

LETTER: Complaints about Rupert Square handicap parking area

One woman questions driver’s use of handicap parking permit

Editor:

I am handicapped using a walker, and I complain to whoever will listen to me, re: the lack of handicap parking, inaccessible washrooms in stores and accessibility to some stores and businesses, stairs, steps and heavy doors.

READ MORE: Future permanent bus service should be accessible

In the past three weeks, I have watched the same car come in and park in a handicap parking zone.

There is a handicap permit hanging from the rearview mirror, but she is not handicapped and there is no one else in the car with her.

This morning she and her husband, a retired Prince Rupert businessman, arrived, both got out of the vehicle — neither handicapped, but still had the permit hanging from the rearview mirror — parked of course in the handicapped zone.

She stopped to pull wipes out of a package and cleaned her car door handle, then just threw the wipes on the ground. Her husband then just kicked them under the car. They then walked over to the mall entrance, right past the garbage can.

No. 1: It is against the rules to have a handicap permit hanging from a rearview mirror while driving;

No. 2: The person whose name is on the handicap permit must be in the vehicle, otherwise the permit must be removed from the mirror and the vehicle is no longer eligible to park in the handicap zone.

READ MORE: Pineridge School adds accessibility upgrades to playground

If I am able to obtain the permit number, I can contact SPARC and have the permit revoked.

The rules of use come with the permit. It is a privilege to have a permit and not to be abused. I suggest you read the rules. And as a retired businessman, I would have thought you would have appreciated a garbage free parking lot.

You know who you are!

I would also like to thank the people that stopped to assist in taking my walker in and out of my vehicle.

In the past couple of weeks, I have had two gentlemen stop on Third Avenue and help put my walker back into my van.

Thank you.

Patricia Moore Prince Rupert, B.C.

The Northern View

