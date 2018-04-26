Down the bunker at Barrett Fort. (Jean Eiers-Page photo)

LETTER: Common sense, the port, the city and the fort

An opportunity for the Port and the City of Prince Rupert to promote ourselves

Dear Editor,

There has been much controversy regarding the Barrett Point Fort and its important role in World War II, which was a major part of our city’s history. I look at this as an opportunity for a winning outcome for both the Port and the City of Prince Rupert.

The Port has cleared the trees and exposed the old fort for the first time since the end of the war. They went further by putting in print that they had plans to ensure that the drilling and blasting would be done safely to keep the integrity of Barrett Fort complete.

Common sense should play into a major part of what comes next. What I see now is an opportunity for both the City of Prince Rupert and the Port to promote our city even more to the world.

READ MORE: Port authority clears land surrounding WWII fort

The Port has given us the economic generator to go forward. Imagine if we did not have the Port. There would be even more scores of empty houses, empty vacant buildings and almost no local business owners.

Halifax and Victoria have restored military installations, so why can’t we? Form a joint committee and put a plan in place to restore Barrett Point Fort. Lobby the federal government for funds under Parks Canada, create something worthy to show visitors our city, who we are and what roles we played.

Imagine if we were to lose the cruise ships again because of a lack of interesting things to do when they make a port call to our city. We have a Titanic connection we really have not promoted. I often wonder if we just lost sight of our history. We let the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge slide past us and did not pay the homage we owed those from our community who served.

READ MORE: In Our Opinion — Protect the WWII fort

We have lost the pulp mill, the sawmill, the fishing industry is almost non-existent, the logging is finished. The only thing we have not lost is hope, but without action today and a big shot of common sense, we will only continue to slide downward.

Think positive, act in a positive manner and positive results will surely follow. It’s just plain old common sense.

Glenn Boycheck

Prince Rupert

STREETER: What did you do for Earth Day?

