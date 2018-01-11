LETTER: City hall closes access to public restrooms

After reading the article in the paper about the lack of public restrooms, I was wondering why city hall closed public access to the upstairs bathrooms that were always open in the past 28 years we have lived in Rupert. I have needed to use the facilities in the past and now that I am older I find it very inconvenient not to have them available.

On a different subject, I have to say how much fun it was to attend “The Chad Estrada Christmas Spectacular” at the Tom Rooney Playhouse last night (Dec. 22). The show was very entertaining and professionally presented. A lot of talent here in town. The script was hilarious and very well done. One of the best value for the dollar events.

Elaine Calli

Prince Rupert, B.C.