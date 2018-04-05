Letters to the Editor this week addressed the historic cherry trees that were cut down in Prince Rupert on March 23. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Letter: Cherry tree fiasco makes waves

A letter from Amsterdam, Netherlands on Prince Rupert’s chopped cherry trees

Senselessness

I will put the “Prince Rupert cherry tree fiasco” up for nomination in the 2018 News Story of the Year category as the senselessness of it all is making waves not only nationally, but the world over!

I’m still in shock every time a ghastly image of the chopped mess left behind passes my newsfeed.

I was born and raised in Prince Rupert. My husband and I were married by the late Nelson Kinney underneath the cherry trees by the City Hall fountain.

I am enormously moved and proud of the all the Rupertites, though in no way responsible for this massacre, banding together in the attempt to restore honour to our gracious Japanese gifters of those significant historic beloved cherry trees.

Isabel & Michael de Kock

Amsterdam, Netherlands

READ MORE: History behind the cherry trees the feds cut down in Prince Rupert

Heart sinks

I was born in Prince Rupert, while I no longer reside there it broke my heart to think of those trees no longer being there.

Do they not qualify as a part of Prince Rupert’s heritage.

Why didn’t the people have a say? What if anything was the excuse for not having a town meeting on the topic?

Audrey Murray

Chilliwack, B.C

Letters sent

I am no longer a resident of Prince Rupert but like may Ruperites I follow the happening around my hometown. I was so upset to read about the cutting off the trees. I waited until Monday when Lee made his post. Then I sent three letters off to various Federal offices Mr. Brain had give on the FB post. I laid out my expectations for moving forward.

I have not heard back from any of the three offices.

Sue Philippson Madill

Drayton Valley, Alberta

