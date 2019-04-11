Luanne Roth took a photo of the Bulk Columbia in 2015 when she said it was drifting rapidly astern past her home in Prince Rupert. (Luanne Roth photo)

LETTER: Anchor dragging is a significant event

Response to Port of Prince Rupert president’s speech at chamber luncheon

Letter to the Editor,

Last week’s Northern View says Shaun Stevenson told the Chamber of Commerce anchor dragging incidents are not significant events. Has the port recently hired a marine risk assessor? Did they do another marine risk assessment since the one done by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) in 2012 —which did not include anchor dragging?

READ MORE: Port of Prince Rupert president on growing trade in 2019

Prince Rupert Port Authority must have asked DNV not to assess the risk of anchor dragging incidents in 2012 (it is made clear on page 151 that they were not included) never-the-less DNV expressed concern about Rupert-area anchor dragging events. Founded in 1864 by the marine industry, DNV is respected internationally in the area of risk-management. DNV advised PRPA (on page 68) to investigate “mooring buoys to eliminate any dragging of anchor” “prior to introducing crude oil and LNG carriers.” DNV’s recommendation does not make sense unless DNV knows, contrary to Mr. Stevenson’s assurance, that anchor dragging incidents are significant.

The port is responsible for determining if the Vopak project is or is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects. I think, to do that, they need DNV to assess the likelihood of an oil spill resulting from an anchor dragging event.

Sincerely,

Luanne Roth

Prince Rupert, B.C.

READ MORE: Anchor dragging incidents on the rise in Prince Rupert harbour

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OP-ED: A sustainable vision for the North Coast

Just Posted

As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised

Plans to bring A&W to Prince Rupert go cold

The city has closed the permit application due to traffic, parking and view cone concerns

OP-ED: A sustainable vision for the North Coast

President of Coastal First Nations urges politicians to pass Bill C-48 to ensure a permanent ban

Early snowmelt showing negligible effect on Skeena levels

Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading

Dance Academy’s Taylor Jackson to compete for Rio Tinto Alcan Scholarship

Prince Rupert dancer took honours for most outstanding intermediate performer in Terrace

Unusual harbour porpoise activity off Prince Rupert coast

VIDEO: North Coast Cetacean Research Initiative say the porpoises’ activity is unique

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

Most Read