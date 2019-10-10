LETTER: Alaska Marine Highway throws wrench in ‘once in a life time journey’

Editor:
We were saddened to hear of the upcoming closure of the Alaska Ferry Service from Skagway to Prince Rupert due to lack of border security services.
We are currently planning our ‘once in a life time journey’ to Canada/Alaska from Australia next year, and one of our highlights was to take the ferry from Skagway to Prince Rupert through this beautiful part of the world.
I have travelled across this amazing place before and we are so disappointed this ferry route may cease. We have been looking into other ferry lines but unfortunately there is no other ferry service to Prince Rupert from Alaska.
We are so hoping this matter will be resolved within the near future as we feel this closure will greatly affect the tourism dollar, the through traffic to discover the interior of Canada and all people concerned in the tourist industry.
We have sent a letter to the Prince Rupert Mayor, Lee Brain and to your local chamber of commerce expressing our concerns with this closure.
Hoping to hear from you.
Ray and Mandy Marrow
